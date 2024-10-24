Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Micron (MU) standing at $106.85, reflecting a +1.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.76%.

Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 9.69% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Micron will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.75, indicating a 284.21% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.71 billion, up 84.33% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.66 per share and a revenue of $38.12 billion, indicating changes of +566.15% and +51.79%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.39% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Micron holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Micron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.15.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.