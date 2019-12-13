Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed the most recent trading day at $51.20, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 8.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MU as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 18, 2019. In that report, analysts expect MU to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 83.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.01 billion, down 36.63% from the year-ago period.

MU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.39 per share and revenue of $20.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -62.36% and -13.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.6% lower. MU is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note MU's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.34. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.34.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.