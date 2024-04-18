Micron (MU) May Get More Than $6B to Set Up Factories in the US

Micron Technology Inc. MU is poised to receive a substantial boost with reports indicating that it could secure more than $6 billion in chip grants for establishing factories in the United States, according to a report by Bloomberg. The award, which isn’t yet finalized, will be given under the U.S. government’s 2022 Chips and Science Act, which provides funds to chip manufacturers for domestic production.

The chip grant, part of the U.S. government's efforts to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing, underscores Micron's pivotal role in enhancing domestic chip production capabilities. This infusion of funds is expected to facilitate the establishment of state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing facilities, positioning Micron at the forefront of the domestic semiconductor industry.

Micron Expands Domestic Chip Production

This significant development comes on the heels of Micron's earlier announcement of multi-billion-dollar investments aimed at setting up chip factories in the country. In September 2022, the company unveiled plans to invest approximately $15 billion through the end of the decade in building a new fabrication factory for manufacturing memory chips in Idaho. This initiative marked a significant milestone as it represented the United States' first memory chip manufacturing facility in two decades.

Moreover, in October 2022, Micron announced plans to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a factory in upstate New York. This ambitious undertaking is set to be the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States, further solidifying Micron's commitment to expanding its domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Micron’s investment plans will help the company raise its memory chip output in the United States. The company has a long-term strategic target of bringing American-made DRAM chip production to 40% of its total global output over the next decade.

The influx of $6 billion in chip grants and the multi-billion-dollar investments underscore Micron's strategic focus on strengthening its position in the semiconductor industry and enhancing its competitiveness in theglobal market By investing in domestic manufacturing facilities, Micron aims to address supply chain vulnerabilities and reduce dependency on foreign-made chips, thereby ensuring a more resilient and secure semiconductor supply chain.

The expansion of Micron's manufacturing footprint in the United States is expected to yield substantial economic benefits, including job creation, economic growth and technological innovation.

Furthermore, Micron's investments in domestic chip manufacturing align with broader government initiatives aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production. The U.S. government's support through chip grants reflects its recognition of the strategic importance of the semiconductor industry and its commitment to fostering innovation and economic growth in the country.

Other Chip Manufacturers’ Domestic Expansion Plan

The semiconductor industry is witnessing a trend of companies like Intel Corporation INTC, Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM announcing plans to invest billions of dollars in setting up manufacturing facilities in the United States. Like Micron, these companies are also eligible for significant chip grants under the 2022 Chips and Science Act, further incentivizing their expansion into the U.S. market.

For instance, Intel has announced its intention to invest $20 billion to build two new chip factories in Arizona, while Samsung is planning to invest $17 billion to build a new chip factory in Texas. Additionally, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has revealed plans to construct a semiconductor fab in Arizona, with an investment of $12 billion.

These investments underscore the semiconductor industry's recognition of the strategic importance of the U.S. market and the favorable regulatory environment established by the 2022 Chips and Science Act. By establishing manufacturing plants in the United States, semiconductor companies not only gain access to chip grants but also benefit from proximity to key customers, research institutions and a skilled workforce.

Furthermore, the 2022 Chips and Science Act provides significant financial incentives, including grants, tax credits and funding for research and development, to semiconductor companies investing in domestic manufacturing. This legislation aims to accelerate innovation, strengthen national security and ensure a stable and resilient semiconductor supply chain.

