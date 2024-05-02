Micron (MU) Leads Industry With 128GB DDR5 RDIMM Memory

Micron Technology, Inc. MU has unveiled its latest innovation in memory technology with the introduction of its high-capacity monolithic 32Gb DRAM die-based 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory. This breakthrough product boasts significant improvements in bit density, energy efficiency and latency over existing offerings, making it a game-changer for data centers worldwide.

In collaboration with industry leaders and customers, Micron has successfully achieved broad adoption of these high-performance memory modules across various server platforms. Designed to meet the demanding requirements of mission-critical applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high-performance computing (HPC) and in-memory databases (IMDBs), Micron’s 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory sets a new standard for performance and efficiency.

MU Enhances Capabilities in the Data Center Memory Market

The industry has embraced Micron’s latest innovation, with leading companies such as AMD, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel and Supermicro incorporating the new memory modules into their server offerings. These partnerships underscore the widespread recognition of Micron’s leadership in providing cutting-edge memory solutions that deliver unmatched performance and reliability.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

With the launch of its 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory, Micron is poised to address the growing demand for high-capacity, high-speed memory in data centers. By offering superior bandwidth, capacity and power optimization, Micron is enabling its customers to build memory-intensive infrastructure tailored to their specific needs.

The availability of Micron’s 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory represents a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to driving innovation in the data center memory market. Customers can now leverage Micron’s advanced memory technology to enhance the performance and efficiency of their AI and HPC applications, setting new benchmarks for data center performance.

As the industry continues to evolve, Micron remains at the forefront of innovation, delivering cutting-edge memory solutions that empower its customers to achieve new levels of performance and efficiency in their data center environments. With its comprehensive portfolio of memory options, including DDR5 RDIMMs, MCRDIMMs, MRDIMMs, CXL, and LPDDR5x, Micron is well-positioned to meet the diverse needs of its customers across a wide range of applications.

In conclusion, Micron’s 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory represents a significant advancement in data center memory technology, offering unparalleled performance, efficiency and reliability. With its widespread adoption and industry-leading capabilities, Micron is poised to drive innovation and transformation in the data center market for years to come.

Diversifying Product Range

Micron's unwavering dedication to innovation and quality underscores its pledge to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that cater to the evolving demands of both consumers and businesses. The company offers an extensive lineup of products tailored for PCs, servers and the smartphone sector, covering both DRAM and NAND offerings. DRAM chips serve as crucial components in PCs and servers, while NAND flash chips are vital for smartphones and SSDs. Micron's presence in the SSD storage market is steadily expanding.

In April 2024, Micron showcased its supremacy in NAND technology with the commencement of mass production of its 232-layer QLC NAND. By leveraging this advanced technology, Micron achieves unrivaled bit-density, NAND I/O speeds, and read and programming performance, surpassing offerings from competitors.

The company has also unveiled the Micron 4150AT SSD, a groundbreaking automotive-grade storage solution aimed at transforming data management in intelligent vehicles. Featuring the world's first quad-port capability, the 4150AT SSD is designed to meet the evolving requirements of next-generation automotive architectures, offering unmatched flexibility and performance to support a wide range of advanced applications.

Furthermore, Micron continues to broaden its product portfolio for gaming and content industries with recent launches, including Crucial DDR5 Pro Memory Overclocking Edition modules, Crucial T705 SSD, Gen5 Consumer NVMe SSD and Plug-and-Play High-Performance DRAM. In July 2023, it introduced Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro Portable SSDs, followed by the Crucial T500 SSD in October 2023, featuring PCIe 4.0 NVMe and Micron's advanced 232-layer 3D NAND technology.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Micron currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). MU stock has soared 28.5% in the year-to-date (YTD) period.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Salesforce CRM and Twilio TWLO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised 10 cents upward to $23.94 per share in the past 30 days, which suggests year-over-year growth of 84.7%. The long-term estimated earnings growth rate for the stock stands at 30.9%. The NVDA stock has soared 67.6% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Salesforce’s fiscal 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 3 cents to $9.71 per share in the past 60 days, which calls for an increase of 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. The long-term expected earnings growth rate for the stock is pegged at 17.4%. CRM shares have increased 2.1% YTD.

The consensus mark for Twilio’s 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $2.71 per share over the past 30 days, which indicates a 10.6% increase from 2023. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.6%. The TWLO stock has declined 19.7% in the YTD period.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.