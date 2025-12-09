Micron (MU) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Micron (MU) closed at $252.42, marking a +2.23% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.09% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.13%.

The chipmaker's stock has dropped by 2.52% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Micron in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 17, 2025. On that day, Micron is projected to report earnings of $3.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 110.61%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.54 billion, up 43.97% from the year-ago period.

MU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.36 per share and revenue of $54.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +109.41% and +45.85%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Micron. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.2% higher within the past month. Micron presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Micron is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.76, which means Micron is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MU has a PEG ratio of 0.5 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

