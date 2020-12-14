Micron (MU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Micron (MU) closed at $71.54, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 25.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MU as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 7, 2021. On that day, MU is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.66 billion, up 10.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $23.87 billion, which would represent changes of +28.27% and +11.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MU should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 33.42% higher within the past month. MU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, MU is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.42. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.42.

We can also see that MU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Memory industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

