Micron (MU) Drops 7% on Memory Chip Production Cut Announcement

Micron Technology MU shares plunged 6.7% on Wednesday after the company announced that it would slash memory chip production in response to the current market conditions. The company revealed that it would cut production of DRAM and NAND memory chips by approximately 20% compared with the fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 levels.

Why Does Micron Intend to Slash Chip Output?

Micron’s latest plan to reduce the memory chip supply can be seen as an effort to keep inventory levels in check amid the declining demand. The company benefited from the heightened demand for computers and other consumer technology products during the pandemic-led work-and-learn-from-home wave.

However, the reopening of economies, along with recessionary fears and inflation, has been hurting demand. This has resulted in weakening the memory chip demand from the smartphone and personal computer end markets, the major contributors to Micron’s revenues.

A decline in demand has caused an excessive inventory pileup across channel partners. Excess inventory levels are impacting the price of memory chips as these are traded like commodities. Therefore, an excess supply and lower demand will reduce the price of memory prices, thereby impacting the manufacturer’s profitability.

Micron’s latest initiative will help it improve the total inventory in the supply chain and stabilize falling memory chip prices. Under its production cut strategy, the company intends to shrink the DRAM bit supply in the calendar year 2023 from 2022 while keeping NAND bit supply growth in the single-digit percentage range.

