Micron (MU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Micron (MU) closed at $45.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.74% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

MU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MU to post earnings of $0.56 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 46.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.91 billion, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $19.96 billion, which would represent changes of -66.77% and -14.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MU. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MU currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MU is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.75. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.75, so we one might conclude that MU is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that MU has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor Memory industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor Memory industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.