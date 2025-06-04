Micron (MU) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Micron (MU) standing at $103.25, reflecting a +0.98% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Shares of the chipmaker have appreciated by 27% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Micron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on June 25, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 153.23% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.81 billion, showing a 29.33% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.93 per share and a revenue of $35.49 billion, indicating changes of +433.08% and +41.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Micron should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% higher within the past month. Micron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Micron is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.77. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.85.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

