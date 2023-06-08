Micron (MU) Avails High-Speed DDR5 RDIMMs Volume Production

Micron Technology MU announced the volume production availability of 96GB DDR5 registered dual in-line memory modules (“RDIMMs”) in speed up to 4800MT/s. This high-capacity memory designed for data center operations is qualified with the Advanced Micro Devices’ AMD 4th Gen EPYC processors.

Micron DDR5 RDIMMs avoid costly die stacking needs that add latency and empower artificial intelligence (AI) and in-memory database workloads. The modules can attain a peak memory bandwidth of 378 GB/s per socket with AMD’s 4th Gen EPYC processors, which is higher than the 189 GB/s attained with AMD’s 3rd Gen EPYC processors. Thus, the 96GB DDR5 RDIMMs can offer two times higher bandwidth compared with prior generations of the processor systems.

At maturity, DDR5 RDIMM enables speeds of 8800 MT/s, delivering up to a 3x improvement in effective memory bandwidth compared with DDR4, which is required to feed the continued growth of central processing unit cores in the modern data center. The combination of Micron’s DDR5 and AMD 4th Gen EPYC processors transforms data center operations of enterprise customers while accelerating their time to value, reducing their total ownership costs and aiding to address their sustainability targets.

Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote

Supermicro 8125GS, an AMD-based platform for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, deep learning training and industrial server workloads, includes the Micron 96GB DDR5 modules. The system aligns well with Micron’s portfolio of advanced memory to deliver validated, tested and proven solutions for data center deployments and advanced workloads.

Micron DDR5 RDIMM stands as a significant enhancement in the system memory capabilities that are required to enable increasingly memory-bound algorithms, which bodes well for the next generation of data center infrastructure.

Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G cellular network adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, 5G adoption in Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are driving the company’s growth.

Last month, the company released the Micron 6500 ION NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) and the Micron XTR NVMe SSD to reduce operating costs and advance storage efficiency of the data centers. The new roll outs intend to enable huge storage, control costs and improve data center sustainability for the data center operators by reducing power consumption.

In second-quarter fiscal 2023, Micron reported revenues of $3.69 billion, which plunged 53% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 billion. Rapidly weakening consumer demand and substantial customer inventory adjustments across end markets amid macroeconomic uncertainty were the main reasons behind the dismal quarterly performance. The consensus mark for the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $3.69 billion, suggesting a further 57.3% decline.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Micron currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), while Advanced Micro Devices carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of MU and AMD have gained 1.6% and 19.2%, respectively, over the past year.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Meta Platforms META and ServiceNow NOW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Meta Platforms' second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised downward by 2 cents to $2.85 per share over the past seven days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by 14.8% to $12.04 in the past 30 days.



META’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing twice, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of the company have climbed 43.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ServiceNow’s second-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward by a penny to $2.05 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 5 cents to $9.59 in the past 30 days.



NOW's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.4%. Shares of the company have inched up 7.3% in the past year.

