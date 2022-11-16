Micron (MU) Announces Mass Production of Its LPDDR5X DRAM

Micron Technology MU recently declared that its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) mobile memory, which is validated for Qualcomm’s QCOM latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform, continues to witness growing market traction currently.

Integrated with the latest mobile reference design from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon portfolio, Micron’s LPDDR5X is specifically built for use in high-end and flagship smartphones. The dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) is designed to address the increasing demand for higher memory performance and lower energy consumption across a wide array of markets, including automotive, client personal computers (PCs) and networking systems built for fifth-generation (5G) and artificial intelligence applications.

Micron's latest LPDDR5X offers peak speeds at 8.533 gigabits per second (Gbps), which is 33% faster than the previous-generation LPDDR5 and 24% more power efficient. This enables users to create, share and enjoy their mobile experiences longer between daily charging. It further helps to achieve up to a 50% increase in night-mode resolution for crisper, clearer photos and shoot speeds up to 35% faster. It also enables bringing features like portrait and low-light modes to video, letting a user shoot high-definition video as stunning as photographs even in low-light conditions.

Currently, Micron is shipping LPDDR5X mobile memory in mass production with an assurance that the mobile ecosystem will innovate a new generation of devices and emerging apps beyond imagination. This DRAM solution, which complements the unparalleled speed and energy efficiency needs of Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, will ensure that the manufacturers who design smartphones using this chipset receive significant benefits.

Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in fifth-generation cellular network adoptions. A rising mix of high-value solutions, adoption of 5th Gen in the Internet of Things devices and wireless infrastructure, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are the company’s growth drivers.

A few days ago, the company announced the availability of its DDR5 memory for the data center that is validated for the Advanced Micro Devices AMD EPYC 9004 Series processors. Collaborating with AMD, Micron assessed high-performance computing workloads: OpenFOAM, Weather Research and Forecasting (“WRF”) and CP2K, with DDR4 memory on 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors and with DDR5 memory on 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors. The combination of Micron DDR5 and AMD’s 4th Gen processor enhanced the performances of OpenFOAM, WRF and CP2K dynamics by 2.4x, 2.1x and 2.03x, respectively.

The combination of Micron’s DDR5 and AMD’s 4th Gen EPYC processors is likely to transform the data center operations of AMD enterprise customers while accelerating their time to value, reducing their total ownership costs and aiding to address their sustainability targets. DDR5 stands as a significant enhancement in system memory capabilities that are required to enable increasingly memory-bound algorithms, boding well for the next generation of data center infrastructure.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, Micron reported Dynamic random access memory revenues of $4.81 billion, which represented 72% of the total top line.

