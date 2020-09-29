Micron (MU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The global semiconductor market has been under pressure for much of the year due to weak economic outlook brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. This demand disruption has hurt memory chip maker Micron (MU), which makes memory chips that power technologies for PCs, tablets, smartphones and other gadgets.

The company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Investors are still unsure about the demand prospects of memory chips, namely NAND and DRAM which are prominent in the aforementioned mobile devices, as well as chips to power cloud computing, AI, and 5G. Micron stock is down 8% year to date, sharply underperforming the tech sector. While the stock has risen 14% in six months, it has trailed the 32% rise in the broader S&P 500 index.

Is the market right to be cautious? Due to the pandemic, Micron’s revenue is down some 30% in the first half of 2020, while its profit margins have also deteriorated. In the most recent quarter, the company warned that demand for fiscal Q1 would be weak and, citing disruptions caused by the pandemic, said that revenue in fiscal Q4 would be more "back-end loaded.” In other words, there is plenty of uncertainty investors must wade through. On Tuesday the company must guide in a manner that suggests confidence in the prospects of the memory chip business.

For the quarter that ended August, the Boise, Idaho-based company is expected to earn 99 cents per share on revenue of $5.9 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 56 cents per share on revenue of $4.87 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to be $2.75 per share, down from $6.35 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of $21.29 billion would decline 9% year over year.

The projected full-year year-over-year decline in Micron’s revenue and profits might not inspire confidence, but knowing that semiconductor stocks tend to rise ahead of an actual recovery is one way investors have capitalize on the boom-and-bust cycle of the industry. Micron, a pure-play memory chip maker, which has memory is inside every device that deals with data, could benefit opportunistic investors who are betting on a turnaround in semis.

The company topped consensus third quarter estimates with revenue rising 14%. And it’s also encouraging that this quarter’s revenue is expected to rise more than 20%, which would mark the company’s second quarter of growth after its downturn. To be sure, softening DRAM prices have been one of the main factors hurting Micron’s business. And there is no guarantee that the cycle has reached the trough period, particularly since some 60% of Micron’s revenue comes from DRAM demand.

Nonetheless, analysts at Cleveland Research and Goldman Sachs, both of whom upgraded Micron recently, believes the company will return to growth next year and see upside revenue performance in the second half of fiscal 2021. They cited the company’s chips being in high demand in the massive emerging AI, cloud and 5G trends. As such, with the shares down 8% year to date, Micron is poised to be a strong turnaround play over the next several quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.