Micron (MU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Will a rebound in the memory chip market sustain Micron’s (MU) stock recovery? With its shares up 33% in three months, you will be hard-pressed to find hotter semiconductor stock. Micron’s performance crushes the 9% rise in the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) during that span.

The company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Chipmakers have struggled with revenue and slumping demand as semiconductors hit peak prices in 2019. But there’s now tons of optimism. Upbeat prospect in Micron’s business has been a major catalyst for the stock’s recovery, which is now up 56% year to date. Micron, as with other chip vendors, has been banking on a demand recovery in the second half of the year. Investors are hoping that softening DRAM prices and compressed margins are a thing of the past.

What’s more, the ban on Chinese telecom giant Huawei and the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China could still present headwinds, as evidenced by the recent commentary for Broadcom (AVGO). According to some analysts, these issues might not be resolved until 2020 at the earliest. So it is premature to bet on the stock? On Thursday the company will need to not only beat on both the top and bottom lines, Micron must guide in a way that supports the optimism investors have shown in the shares.

For the quarter that ended August, the Boise, Idaho-based company is expected to earn 48 cents per share on revenue of $4.56 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.53 per share on revenue of $8.44 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to be $6.24 per share, down from $11.95 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of $23.12 billion would decline 23.9% year over year.

Micron, a pure-play memory chip maker, which has memory is inside every device that deals with data, is along for the ride within that boom-and-bust cycle. Some 64% of the company’s revenue comes from DRAM, while 30% comes from NAND - flash memory chips used in USB drives and smaller devices such as digital cameras. So investors are hoping Thursday that prior issues related to compressed margins and weak prices are a thing of the past.

In the Q3 report, Micron CEO Mehrotra raised expectations, saying he expected “strong sequential growth” in Q4 as prior inventory problems improve. Analysts such as Eric Ross, chief investment strategist of Cascend Securities, are now onboard with that prediction. Citing Micron shares as a long-term “good value play,” Ross, who has a Buy rating on the stock, recently raised his price target to $65 from $55. “Our DRAM indicator suggests further we’ve seen the bottom of this cycle,” Ross said.

With the stock currently trading at around $50, Ross believes there’s an additional 30% premium to be gained. To the extent Micron can demonstrate signs of a turnaround by guiding for the next 12 to 18 months in a way that suggests long-term confidence, these shares — despite trading near 52-week highs — can continue to rise, especially as the company has committed some $10 billion to buying back stock.

