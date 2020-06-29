Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The global semiconductor market has been under pressure for much of the year due to weak economic outlook brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. But investors may be right to expect improved demand in the second half of the year, according to some Wall Street analysts.

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics organization projects annual global chip sales will increase 5.9% in 2020 and 6.3% in 2021. And this projection bodes well for Micron (MU), which has been one of the biggest names impacted during the downturn. The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. While Micron stock is up 8% in three months, they’ve also fallen 12% over the past six months. And when factoring that shares are up nearly 50% from a March low, the one thing that seems constant is the rate of volatility.

Due to the pandemic, Micron’s revenue is down some 30% in the first half of 2020, while its profit margins have also deteriorated. The good news is, improved DRAM pricing could still re-ignite the company’s operating performance in the second half of the year, driven by increased demand for chips to power the cloud, AI, and 5G. Its products also power technologies for PCs, tablets, smartphones and other gadgets. On Monday the company must guide in a manner that suggests the boom-and-bust cyclicality of the memory chip business will tilt towards growth.

For the quarter that ended May, the Boise, Idaho-based company is expected to earn 76 cents per share on revenue of $5.31 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion. For the full year, ending August, earnings are projected to be $2.50 per share, down from $6.35 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of $20.71 billion would decline 11% year over year.

The projected year-over-year decline in Micron’s revenue and profits might not inspire confidence, but knowing that semiconductor stocks tend to rise ahead of an actual recovery is one way investors have capitalize on the boom-and-bust cycle of the industry. Micron, a pure-play memory chip maker, which has memory is inside every device that deals with data, could benefit opportunistic investors who are betting on a turnaround in semis.

Chip companies not only power communications networks and the internet, they are also growing more prominent in products like home appliances, automobiles and smart-TVs, among other devices. To be sure, softening DRAM prices have been one of the main factors hurting Micron’s business. Some 64% of Micron’s revenue comes from DRAM (dynamic random access memory), while 30% comes from NAND (negative AND).

With memory prices still heading in the wrong direction, and not expected to significantly rebound until 2021, investors’ resolve will be tested. But with Micron chips poised to be prominent in the massive emerging AI, cloud and 5G trends, Micron remains a compelling turnaround play for 2020 and beyond.

