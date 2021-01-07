Micron (MU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Micron (MU), which makes memory chips that power technologies for PCs, tablets, smartphones and other gadgets, is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

The main question heading into this quarter is what memory chip demand for 2021 will look like. Prospects of memory chips, namely NAND and DRAM which are prominent in the aforementioned mobile devices, as well as chips to power cloud computing, AI, and 5G, are the main drivers of Micron’s revenue. Micron stock was under heavy pressure for much of the year due to supply chain issues caused by the pandemic. But progress on the vaccine have altered Micron’s prospects.

Micron has surged by more than 120% since the March bottom. This includes a 40% surge just in the past two months. Yet according to some analysts, it’s still not too late to enter into long position, even at current elevated levels. Earlier this week Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely raised Micron to Buy from Sell with a price target of $100. The analyst cited strong rebound in DRAM demand. “There is plenty of upside as DRAM upturns usually last two years and supply/demand looks favorable over at least the next year,” Danely noted.

From current levels, Danely’s $100 target assumes additional premiums of 30%. Is he being too optimistic? In the most recent quarter, the company warned that demand for fiscal Q1 would be weak and, citing disruptions caused by the pandemic. In other words, there is still plenty of uncertainty investors must wade through. On Thursday, the company must guide in a manner that suggests confidence in the prospects of the memory chip business.

For the quarter that ended November, the Boise, Idaho-based company is expected to earn 71 cents per share on revenue of $5.73 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 48 cents per share on revenue of $5.14 billion. For the full year, ending in August, earnings are projected to be $3.87 per share, up from $2.83 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of $24.39 billion would rise 14% year over year.

The projected full-year year-over-year rise in Micron’s revenue and profits would seem to justify the recent rise in the share price. Micron’s execution also deserves applause. The company has topped consensus revenue and profit estimates in ten straight quarters. In the fourth quarter the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, with revenues rising 24% while earnings surged 93%. The Q4 beat was driven by the compute and networking segment which surged 59% year over year, providing revenue above the midpoint of its own range $5.75 to $6.25 billion.

What’s more, though the adjusted gross margins of 34.9% missed Street estimates for 35.1%, Micron still showed god operating leverage with expenses coming in some $41 million below its guidance. And it would seem this cost discipline contributed to the strong profits beat by 11 cents, which almost doubled from a year ago. Can that type of strength continue in Q1 and for all of 2021? That’s what investors will want to see and is also what the Citigroup analysts is modeling for.

