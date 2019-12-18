Micron (MU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

It would be a gross understatement to say that the fear of the boom-and-bust cycle of the memory market has disappeared from Micron’s (MU) stock. But is it time to take some profits off the table?

The nation’s largest memory manufacturer, which has been one of the best-performing technology stocks this year, is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. With Micron stock surging more than 60% year to date, crushing the 26% rise in the S&P 500 index, investors are expecting more than a top- and bottom-line beat from Micron, which now sits near its 52-week high.

In recent years, Micron has benefited from strong demand for its memory chips — the type that store information in mobile devices and help processors crunch data in computers and data centers. Improved DRAM pricing have re-ignited shares of Micron, which has risen some 55% in six months. The chip giant is also seeing better inventory conditions in various end-markets, which analysts see as a means for improved demand for DRAM during the fiscal first quarter in terms of shipments for the cloud, graphics and PC markets. Investors are nonetheless hoping Wednesday that prior issues related to compressed margins and weak prices are a thing of the past.

For the quarter that ended November, the Boise, Idaho-based company is expected to earn 47 cents per share on revenue of $5.05 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $3.53 per share on revenue of $8.44 billion. For the full year, ending August, earnings are projected to be $2.45 per share, down from $6.35 per share a year ago, while full-year revenue of $20.58 billion would decline 12% year over year.

A pure-play memory chip maker, some 60% of the company’s revenue comes from DRAM, while 30% comes from NAND - flash memory chips used in USB drives and smaller devices such as digital cameras. The NAND business is benefiting from Apple's (AAPL) improved results as well as what’s ahead in terms of supply for 5G. In Q4, however, the company delivered a beat, though revenue was down 42% year over year.

Fourth quarter operating cash flow was $2.23 billion, down from $2.71 billion in Q3 and $5.16 billion in last year's quarter. But the company issued upside Q1 revenue guidance of $4.8 billion to 5.2 billion, topping consensus of $4.78 billion. Combined with in-line EPS that was enough to suggest the bottom of the “bust cycle” had been reached, sending Micron stock soaring some 25% in three months. Still, beyond the headline numbers, all eyes will be on Micron’s forecast for the current quarter and the full fiscal year.

On Wednesday Micron must affirm this confidence and guide in a manner that suggests it has yet to peak. From my vantage point, Micron, which now looks very cheap trading at single-digit forward earnings estimates, is a compelling play for the next 12 to 18 months. The stock should be on the radar of investors who are looking for a sustained growth candidate for 2020.

