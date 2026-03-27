Micron Just Started Mass-Producing HBM4 for Nvidia's Vera Rubin. Here's Why This Stock Could Soar in 2026.

Key Points

Micron is one of three companies that dominate the global memory hardware market.

There is an AI-driven memory shortage projected to potentially last until 2030.

Micron saw its revenue almost triple year over year as a result of the shortage.

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In the endlessly growing list of demands of artificial intelligence (AI), the one spot the market has hit a real snag on is memory.

That is, random access memory (RAM) and dynamic random access memory (DRAM), the hardware that allows computers to store and recall information.

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AI needs a lot of it, so much, in fact, that Chey Tae-won, the chairperson of SK Hynix, one of the three leading memory producers in the world, believes the memory shortage won't come to an end until 2030.

Memory is usually a cyclical industry, but we're in the midst of a genuine shortage. And Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is perhaps the best way to play it, especially after it began production of its HBM4 memory chip for Nvidia's Vera Rubin graphics processing unit (GPU).

I forgot to remember to forget

Based in Boise, Idaho, Micron is one of three companies that dominate the global memory hardware market. The other two are SK Hynix and Samsung. Of the three, Micron is the only American company, and it's the one demonstrating the most incredible growth.

Over the past 12 months, Micron is up 305%, and it's up 37.6% this year so far. And the Nvidia deal is only part of the reason why. Micron also supplies Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, and Qualcomm.

In fact, the AI memory market has become so critical to Micron's business that it exited the consumer PC memory market late last year to focus on the AI opportunity.

And, in order to meet the growing demand, both from Nvidia and all of its other customers, Micron is making a $100 billion investment in a massive semiconductor factory in upstate New York. It broke ground on the factory earlier this year and, once completed, it will be the largest semiconductor plant in the United States.

Now, on to the growth.

Almost tripling down

For the second quarter of its fiscal 2026, ended Feb. 26, Micron reported $23.9 billion in revenue. That represents growth of 196% year over year, almost triple the company's revenue for Q2 2025.

The company is also running a 41.49% net profit margin, again a spectacular number and almost double the 22.85% net margin it managed for its previous quarter.

The final thing of note is that, despite Micron's $100 billion investment in a new factory, it's got an incredibly healthy balance sheet. Its debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 right now, almost half the 0.28 debt-to-equity ratio it had at the end of its previous quarter.

By my math, the stars are aligning for Micron to go on a moonshot over the next few years, especially if Chey Tae-won is right and the memory shortage will last for the next four years.

If you're in the market for an AI hardware play, don't forget Micron.

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James Hires has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Qualcomm and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.