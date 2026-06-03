Micron Just Reached a $1 Trillion Market Cap. Is It Too Late to Buy the Stock?

Key Points

Micron's future depends on more than just AI demand.

History gives investors a reason to be cautious.

The investment thesis comes down to one question.

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When Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock reaches a $1 trillion valuation, many investors assume the easy money has already been made. That is a reasonable concern. After all, a trillion-dollar company needs to create an enormous amount of value to deliver strong returns from here.

But investors may be asking the wrong question. The real question is not whether Micron has become too large. The real question is whether artificial intelligence has transformed memory from a commodity into one of the world's most important bottlenecks.

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The answer could determine whether Micron's best days are behind it -- or still ahead.

The most important companies often control the bottlenecks

History shows that the biggest winners in a technological revolution are not always the companies that create demand. They are often the companies that control a critical bottleneck.

Think about the semiconductor industry. Chip designers can create powerful new products, but they still need manufacturing capacity from companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Likewise, chipmakers need advanced lithography machines from ASML Holding.

Those companies sit at critical points in the technology supply chain, allowing them to capture a significant share of the value creation. As such, the question investors should be asking today is whether Micron has become one of those bottlenecks.

Why Micron matters in the AI boom

When most people think about AI infrastructure, they think about graphics processing units (GPUs). That makes sense. GPUs are the engines powering today's AI revolution. But even the fastest AI chip cannot work efficiently without memory. A simple way to think about it is this: A GPU is like a race car, while memory is the fuel system that keeps it running at full speed.

Without enough memory, the GPU spends time waiting for data instead of processing it. As AI models become larger and more sophisticated, that problem becomes increasingly important.

This is where Micron comes in. It supplies critical components of the AI cloud, including DRAM, NAND, and HBM (high-bandwidth memory). In particular, HBM is a specialized type of memory that enables AI chips to access enormous amounts of data at extremely high speeds. It has become a critical component inside modern AI systems.

Micron's latest results illustrate the strength of demand for its products, with revenue growing 196% year over year to $23.9 billion. In fact, every new generation of AI hardware requires more memory than the previous one. That means the AI boom is not just creating demand for chips. It is also creating demand for the memory that feeds those chips.

Why do many investors remain skeptical?

Despite Micron's solid performance lately, there are reasons investors are hesitant to give it too much credit. For decades, memory has been one of the most cyclical businesses in technology. Demand rises, manufacturers expand production, and supply catches up. But higher supply leads to falling prices and disappearing profits.

Micron has lived through this cycle multiple times. That history matters because investors have heard claims that "this time is different" before. Many are understandably skeptical. Besides, the recent demand growth could be temporary rather than structural. For instance, investors are optimistic that the growth of AI data centers will boost long-term demand for HBM and sustain its prices.

However, HBM could eventually become just another memory product. As manufacturing techniques improve and more capacity enters the market, competition could increase. Prices could fall. Margins could shrink. If that happens, Micron may still benefit from AI growth, but investors could discover that today's profits represent peak-cycle earnings rather than a new normal.

Is it too late to buy Micron?

The answer comes down to a single question: Has computing memory transformed from a cyclical commodity into a strategic bottleneck? If the answer is no, Micron's future may resemble past memory cycles, in which periods of extraordinary profitability eventually led to oversupply and weaker returns.

If the answer is yes, Micron could become one of the most important infrastructure companies powering the AI era, and the $1 trillion valuation could be just the beginning of many more trillions to come.

The decision to buy or not to buy the stock depends on how confident investors are in the sustainability of memory demand over the coming decade.

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Micron Technology, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.