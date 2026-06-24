Micron Just Guided for a Staggering $50 Billion in Fiscal Q4 Revenue. Here's What It Means for the AI Trade.

Key Points

Micron's fiscal Q3 revenue more than quadrupled year over year to $41.5 billion.

The company's $50 billion Q4 guide is well above what Wall Street had been expecting.

New multi-year customer agreements lock in volume and pricing visibility for memory supply into 2030.

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Shares of memory specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) jumped about 16% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, climbing from about $1,049 at Wednesday's close to about $1,215, after the company reported a fiscal third quarter that topped even the most optimistic expectations on Wall Street.

The move snaps a fear-driven artificial intelligence (AI) sell-off that had weighed on chip stocks earlier in the week, and it puts Micron above a $1.2 trillion market capitalization.

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No wonder the stock is soaring. The results were incredible.

Micron's fiscal Q3 revenue, for the period ended May 28, 2026, came in at about $41.5 billion. That's up from $23.9 billion in fiscal Q2 and just $9.3 billion in the year-ago quarter -- a 346% year-over-year jump. In addition, Micron's gross margin reached 84.6% on a GAAP basis, and non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share hit $25.11.

Topping it all off, all four of Micron's business units -- cloud memory, core data center, mobile and client, and automotive and embedded -- posted higher revenue than both the prior quarter and the year-ago period.

A $50 billion outlook, and demand already spoken for

The headline number, though, was the outlook. Micron guided fiscal Q4 revenue to $50 billion, plus or minus $1 billion -- well above the $43 billion Wall Street had been modeling.

And the profitability guided was impressive, too. Management said its fiscal fourth-quarter gross margin is expected to climb to about 86%. Additionally, it guided for adjusted earnings per share of $31.00, plus or minus $1.00, for the period.

Meanwhile, the stock's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 10 -- a remarkably restrained multiple for a company whose top line has more than quadrupled in a year, and one that implies the market is pricing in either a peak in earnings or a sharp deceleration down the road.

What may matter more than the quarter itself, however, is what management said about demand durability.

Micron announced what it called "transformational Strategic Customer Agreements" -- multi-year deals that lock in volume and provide pricing visibility for memory supply. HBM4, built on Micron's 1-beta DRAM technology, is already in high-volume shipments to its lead customer, with qualification samples now going to additional end customers. The 16 signed agreements represent about 20% of Micron's DRAM volume and a third of its NAND volume over the agreement period.

"We believe our multi-year Strategic Customer Agreements will significantly enhance the durability and predictability of Micron's strong financial performance," Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in the company's fiscal Q3 earnings release.

What this means for the AI trade

For investors who spent the week dumping AI-exposed semiconductors on fears of peaking demand, the report is a clean rebuttal.

Micron's cloud memory business unit, the most direct AI proxy in the company's portfolio, grew revenue from $3.39 billion a year ago to $13.77 billion, and its operating margin hit 78%. The core data center unit grew even faster, with revenue up more than sevenfold year over year. None of this looks like the profile of a market getting ready to roll over.

Of course, this doesn't mean there aren't risks to both Micron stock itself and the overall AI trade. Note that Micron's capital expenditures climbed to $7.1 billion in fiscal Q3 alone as it races to bring new HBM capacity online. And the memory business has always been cyclical, with customers prone to over-ordering when supply is tight and canceling when it isn't.

With that said, the Strategic Customer Agreements are notable. But their terms haven't been disclosed, so there's uncertainty surrounding exactly what this means.

Overall, however, the central question the market was asking heading into this report was whether AI memory demand was peaking. The combination of $50 billion in next-quarter revenue, an 86% gross margin, and multi-year agreements that provided contracted supply assurance across meaningful portions of DRAM and NAND is hard to read as anything but a no. For the broader AI trade, that's a meaningful data point -- and probably a relief.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.