Micron Just Gave Another Green Flag for the AI Stock Race

Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock has been on an epic 160%-plus run since the beginning of 2023. The semiconductor bear market is coming to an end, and in addition to industrywide growth getting ready for the next run higher, demand for accelerated computing and artificial intelligence (AI, thanks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA)) continues to ratchet up, too.

Nevertheless, investors grew slightly cautious following Micron's third-quarter fiscal year 2024 update (for the three months ended in May 2024). The stock pulled back a bit from all-time highs. The numbers were solid, though, giving a green flag for AI chip stocks to continue rocking and rolling.

Were Micron's financials really that good?

Micron is one of three primary players (Samsung and SK Hynix in South Korea being the other two) in AI memory chipmaking. These days, the investment community has become hyper-aware of one specific memory product called HBM3e (the upgraded version of the third generation of "high-bandwidth memory").

HBM3e has garnered attention thanks in large part to Nvidia's AI chip systems, featuring stacks of these advanced memory chips surrounding an Nvidia GPU (graphics processing unit, or more specifically in this new era of AI, an accelerated computing logic chip). Demand for HBM is doing a lot of heavy lifting for Micron right now as it has worked its way through an overall bear market for semiconductors over the last two years. Revenue rallied 82% year over year to $6.8 billion, and adjusted net income was $702 million compared to a net loss of $1.57 billion a year ago.

Micron still has a long way to go to dig itself out of the bear market hole. However, by fiscal 2025 (which will end in August of next year), management says it expects a "substantial" new all-time revenue record and "improved" profitability.

This is a significant outlook upgrade for Micron given the current state of its financials. New record sales over and above the last peak in 2022 are indicative of significant growth during this AI-fueled cycle.

Micron signals where Wall Street's money is moving

Micron's last update on chip sales is relevant to a far wider audience than just Micron shareholders. In its commentary on HBM products for AI, management said its manufacturing capacity is completely booked for all of calendar year 2024 and the entire calendar year 2025.

That means customers like Nvidia are buying lots of HBM from Micron for at least the next year-and-a-half. This is to meet their own customer demands -- tech giants like Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Oracle, and a growing list of other companies -- in a technology arms race to upgrade existing data centers and build new ones for AI supremacy.

To be clear, Micron is often a couple of steps removed from ultimate end-market system sales. This means that any changes in big tech data center construction can slow, and the ultimate change in demand for memory chips can take a couple of quarters to trickle down and impact Micron's financial outlook. However, for the time being, commentary about manufacturing capacity being tapped out through the end of next year is a solid indicator that the AI infrastructure spending spree has quite a way to go before it starts cooling off.

A word of caution: While it's exciting times for investors in stocks like Micron and Nvidia, just how profitable they will be next year remains to be seen. Given that the growth cycle is still pointing up, many chip stocks aren't as "expensive" as they appear on the surface when viewing them from the standpoint of profit expectations. For next year, Micron stock trades for just 14 times Wall Street analysts' consensus expectation for generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS), and Nvidia for 35 times next year's expected EPS.

But the growth trend can, and eventually will, morph into a downturn. This is the way it works with any business tied to manufacturing and hardware sales. Prudence when buying cyclical growth stocks is always a good idea. But for the foreseeable future, Micron's latest update continues to give a green flag for the AI chip stock race. All-out growth is all set to continue for some time.

Should you invest $1,000 in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $785,556!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2024

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.