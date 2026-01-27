Micron To Invest $24 Bln In New Singapore Wafer Fab

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is investing about $24 billion over the next decade to build an advanced wafer fabrication facility in Singapore, the company said in a statement. The new fab, part of Micron's existing NAND campus, will offer roughly 700,000 square feet of cleanroom space and is scheduled to begin production in the second half of 2028.

The facility, Singapore's first double-story wafer fab, aims to meet rising demand for NAND memory driven by AI and data-intensive applications. It will form a key part of Micron's NAND Center of Excellence in Singapore, providing additional capacity to support ongoing technology transitions and long-term demand for advanced storage solutions.

By co-locating research and development with manufacturing, Micron expects to improve operational efficiency, shorten development cycles, and strengthen collaboration with academic and industry partners.

The expansion builds on Micron's high-bandwidth memory (HBM) packaging facility at the same site, which is on track for 2027 output. The combined investments are expected to create around 3,000 jobs, with 1,600 linked to the new fab.

"Micron's latest expansion will strengthen our semiconductor ecosystem and further anchor Singapore as a critical node in the global semiconductor supply chain," said Jermaine Loy, managing director of the Singapore EDB. "This investment rides on growth in AI and will provide good jobs for Singaporeans. Micron's advanced facility will leverage advanced robotic automation and boost our advanced manufacturing ecosystem, helping our workforce seize new opportunities."

