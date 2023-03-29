Micron Gains In View Of Improving Demand

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade, after announcing second-quarter revenues that were within its expectations. The company said it expects gradual improvements in supply-demand balance and long-term demand.

Currently, shares are at $63.08, up 6.41 percent from the previous close of $59.28 on a volume of 13,431,490.

