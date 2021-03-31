Micron forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

March 31 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O on Wednesday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to a rise in demand for its chips, driven by an extended remote working trend and boost from 5G smartphone adoption.

The chipmaker expects current-quarter revenue to be $7.1 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $6.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

