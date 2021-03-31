US Markets
MU

Micron forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to a rise in demand for its chips, driven by an extended remote working trend and boost from 5G smartphone adoption.

March 31 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O on Wednesday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to a rise in demand for its chips, driven by an extended remote working trend and boost from 5G smartphone adoption.

The chipmaker expects current-quarter revenue to be $7.1 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $6.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular