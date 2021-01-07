Micron forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates as a global shift to remote work and a recent uptick in 5G smartphone adoption drove demand for its chips.

The chipmaker expects current-quarter revenue to be $5.8 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $5.50 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

