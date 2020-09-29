Micron forecasts first-quarter revenue slightly below estimates

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O forecast first-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chipmaker expects current-quarter revenue to be $5.2 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $5.31 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

