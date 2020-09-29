US Markets
Micron forecasts first-quarter revenue slightly below estimates

Micron Technology Inc forecast first-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chipmaker expects current-quarter revenue to be $5.2 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $5.31 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

