Micron forecasts first-quarter revenue slightly below estimates
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O forecast first-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, due to the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The chipmaker expects current-quarter revenue to be $5.2 billion, plus or minus $200 million, while analysts on average were expecting $5.31 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryMU
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc
- Colombia's Rappi raises over $300 mln in funding round