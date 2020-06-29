US Markets
MU

Micron forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN NELLIS

Micron Technology Inc on Monday forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, as home-bound employees and students spur demand for its chips that power notebooks and data centers.

June 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology Inc MU.O on Monday forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, as home-bound employees and students spur demand for its chips that power notebooks and data centers.

The chipmaker expects revenue in the fourth quarter ended May 28 to be between $5.75 billion and $6.25 billion, the mid-point of which was above analysts' estimates of $5.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Neha Malara@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MU

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular