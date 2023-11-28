News & Insights

US Markets
MU

Micron expects first-quarter gross margin to approach breakeven

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 28, 2023 — 09:23 am EST

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Memory chipmaker Micron Technology MU.O said on Tuesday it expects its first-quarter adjusted gross margin to approach breakeven due to improved supply and demand balance.

The company expects current-quarter adjusted loss per share to be about $1. It had previously forecast loss of $1.07 per share, plus or minus 7 cents.

Micron said it now expects revenue in the quarter ended Nov. 30 to approach $4.7 billion, compared with its previous estimate of $4.4 billion, plus or minus $200 million.

However, Micron expects adjusting operating expenses of $990 million in that period, higher that its prior expectation of $900 million, plus or minus $15 million.

Shares of the company fell 4% in premarket trading.

CEO Sanjay Mehrotra and finance chief Mark Murphy will share further updates in a fireside chat at the 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, Micron said.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.