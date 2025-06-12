Micron To Expand US Investment To $200 Bln, Expects Creation Of 90K Jobs In Semiconductor Sector

(RTTNews) - Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Thursday announced plans to expand its U.S. investments to approximately $150 billion in domestic memory manufacturing and $50 billion in R&D. These investments will support Micron's goal of producing 40% of its DRAM in the U.S. and is expected to create 90,000 direct and indirect jobs across the semiconductor ecosystem.

The announcement made by the company and the Trump administration noted that Micron will invest an additional $30 billion beyond prior plans.

The company had planned to include building a second leading-edge memory fab in Boise, Idaho; expanding and modernizing its existing manufacturing facility in Manassas, Virginia. and creating advanced packaging capabilities to the U.S. to enable long-term growth in High Bandwidth Memory, which is essential to the AI market.

The $200 billion U.S. expansion vision includes two leading-edge high-volume fabs in Idaho, up to four leading-edge high-volume fabs in New York, the expansion and modernization of its existing manufacturing fab in Virginia, advanced HBM packaging capabilities and R&D to drive American innovation and technology leadership.

The second Idaho fab will increase Micron's production of DRAM in the U.S., serving growing market demand fueled by AI. Micron expects its second Idaho fab to come online before the first New York fab. Micron will continue to manage its supply growth consistent with market conditions.

Further, Micron has finalized a $275 million CHIPS Act direct funding award supporting its investment to expand and modernize its Manassas, Virginia facility, which will begin this year. This investment will onshore Micron's 1-alpha DRAM node.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.