MICRON Earnings Results: $MU Reports Quarterly Earnings

MICRON ($MU) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $1.56 per share, beating estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $8,053,000,000, missing estimates of $8,128,691,031 by $-75,691,031.

MICRON Insider Trading Activity

MICRON insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) sold 23,047 shares for an estimated $2,304,700

MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000 .

. MICHAEL W BOKAN (SVP, Worldwide Sales) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,090,300

APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,780 shares for an estimated $969,246 .

. SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $784,985 .

. SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,404 shares for an estimated $223,392.

MICRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 819 institutional investors add shares of MICRON stock to their portfolio, and 1,017 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MICRON Government Contracts

We have seen $4,185,290 of award payments to $MU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MICRON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $100,000 on 01/22.

MICRON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/01/2024

MICRON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MU recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $127.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $125.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $130.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $125.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Mark Li from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 09/27/2024

on 09/27/2024 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $57.0 on 09/26/2024

