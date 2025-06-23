MICRON Earnings Preview: Recent $MU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MICRON ($MU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $9,115,452,929 and earnings of $1.63 per share.

MICRON Insider Trading Activity

MICRON insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,047 shares for an estimated $4,504,700 .

. SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,522,804 .

. APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,442,700

MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000 .

. SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800

MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $415,712.

MICRON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 937 institutional investors add shares of MICRON stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MICRON Government Contracts

We have seen $2,185,307 of award payments to $MU over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

MICRON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

MICRON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

