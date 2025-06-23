MICRON Earnings Preview: Recent $MU Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MICRON ($MU) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $9,115,452,929 and earnings of $1.63 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MICRON Insider Trading Activity
MICRON insiders have traded $MU stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT J DEBOER (EVP, CTO and Products Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,047 shares for an estimated $4,504,700.
- SANJAY MEHROTRA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,500 shares for an estimated $2,522,804.
- APRIL S ARNZEN (EVP and Chief People Officer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $1,442,700
- MICHAEL CHARLES RAY (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,050 shares for an estimated $1,305,000.
- SCOTT R. ALLEN (CVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $508,800
- MARY PAT MCCARTHY has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,808 shares for an estimated $415,712.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MICRON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 937 institutional investors add shares of MICRON stock to their portfolio, and 904 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 13,185,983 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,145,730,062
- INFINITUM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,871,200 shares (+8589.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $597,038,568
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 6,543,762 shares (-20.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $568,587,480
- NORGES BANK added 5,799,020 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $488,045,523
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 4,892,312 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $425,092,989
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ removed 4,134,305 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,229,761
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 4,031,603 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $350,305,984
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
MICRON Government Contracts
We have seen $2,185,307 of award payments to $MU over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- OPTION YEAR 2 MAINTENANCE: $1,077,448
- EV CHARGERS, PHASE I MINOR CONSTRUCTION: $596,098
- MWR RENOVATIONS: $236,980
- LAKE BUCK LODGE EVENT VENUE MINOR CON.: $189,780
- FACILITIES MAINTENANCE WORK ORDERS - BGC: $85,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
MICRON Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $MU stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- SENATOR ASHLEY MOODY purchased up to $100,000 on 01/22.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
MICRON Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MU in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/28/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for MICRON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MU forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.