Micron Earnings Loom: How Expectations Have Evolved

It’s been a great year for the market, particularly so for Micron MU, reflecting one of the top-performing S&P 500 stocks of 2026 so far.

The company is on deck to report earnings results in the coming days, reflecting one of the most notable releases we’ll see until the big banks come out with quarterly results in mid-July. Given its upcoming release, let’s take a closer look at estimates heading into the print.

Micron Maintains Momentum

Micron MU is a world leader in memory and storage solutions, specifically concerning the DRAM market. It continues to sport a bullish Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with EPS revisions rising across many near-term timeframes, inlcuding for the soon-to-be reported quarter.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Micron’s revenue expectations have similarly moved in a bullish fashion over recent months, with the company expected to see 270% sales growth on 930% higher earnings. The continued AI frenzy fully explains the outsized growth rates, with companies clamoring for memory solutions during the AI buildout.

Below is a chart illustrating how sales revisions for the upcoming quarter have evolved over recent months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Micron MU will be reporting its next set of earnings results soon, with the release reflecting one of the most important overall given the current excitement around AI. Huge growth is again expected for the high-flying stock, underpinned by red-hot demand for its memory solutions.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.