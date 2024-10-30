Micron Chair Robert Switz to retire, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra to succeed

Micron (MU) announced that Robert Switz, its current board chair, will retire at the annual shareholders meeting on January 16, 2025. The board has unanimously approved the appointment of Micron’s president and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, to serve as board chair and Lynn Dugle as lead independent director following the annual shareholders meeting.
