Micron Chair Robert Switz to retire, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra to succeed

Micron (MU) announced that Robert Switz, its current board chair, will retire at the annual shareholders meeting on January 16, 2025. The board has unanimously approved the appointment of Micron’s president and CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, to serve as board chair and Lynn Dugle as lead independent director following the annual shareholders meeting.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.