Micron asks some employees in China to work from home amid COVID resurgence

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN NELLIS

March 17 (Reuters) - Memory chip maker Micron Technology MU.O said on Thursday it is encouraging employees at its engineering and customer sites in Shenzhen and Shanghai to work from home as coronavirus cases surge in China.

Operations in Xian, where the company has DRAM memory assembly and testing operations, are running normally as no restrictive measures are currently in place in the tech hub, the company said.

Separately, another U.S. chip firm and Apple Inc AAPL.O supplier ON Semiconductor ON.O said on Wednesday that its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen was closed from March 14 through March 20.

China's factories, including Foxconn 2317.TW have been opting for isolation bubbles to beat COVID curbs and keep production running.

