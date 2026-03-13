Micron and DraftKings have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 13, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Micron MU as the Bull of the Day and DraftKings DKNG as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on —The Williams Companies Inc. WMB, Enbridge Inc. ENB and Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI

Here is a synopsis of all three stocks:

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Micron is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. The Idaho-based company manufactures and markets high-performance memory and storage technologies, including Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, NOR Flash, 3D Xpoint memory, and other technologies. Its solutions are used in leading-edge computing, consumer, networking, and mobile products. The company’s mission is to be the most efficient and innovative global provider of semiconductor memory solutions.

Memory Demand Is Uncharted

Micron is capitalizing on the AI boom with its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) solutions, which deliver the critical throughput and energy efficiency needed to power artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and large-scale analytics. In other words, it allows hyperscalers like Microsoft accelerate AI workloads and train large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT.

Recently, storage solutions like Micron’s HBM have experienced exploding demand. In fact, Micron’s HBM capacity for 2026 is already sold out, offering investors the rare and coveted benefit of high revenue visibility. For 2026, Zacks Consensus Estimates predict that revenues will more than double and that earnings per share will triple.

Micron: Strong AI Partnerships

In the AI industry, you’re only as good as your partnerships. Micron is strengthening its industry partnerships to capitalize on AI and data center growth. The company is deepening collaborations with leading hyperscalers, AI model developers, and GPU providers. The company is actively engaged in long-term agreements with NVIDIA, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel, enabling Micron to capture a larger share of the AI infrastructure market.

Additionally, Micron’s focus on long-term supply agreements with major cloud and enterprise customers ensures stable revenue streams and reduces the risk of pricing volatility. These partnerships are expected to contribute meaningfully to revenue growth in the coming quarters.

Micron: A Pristine Balance Sheet

Micron is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet. The company exited the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with cash and investments of $12 billion and total liquidity of $15.5 billion. A strong cash balance and liquidity position provide the company with the flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, invest in growth initiatives, and enhance shareholders’ returns through dividend payments and share repurchases.

Micron’s Pullback Is a Gift

Over the past year, MU shares have soared 340%. Instead of searching for bargains, investors should monitor the best-performing stocks for pullbacks and low-risk entries. Earlier this week, MU found support at its 10-week moving average – an indication that its blistering uptrend is ready to continue.

Bottom Line

Micron is currently firing on all cylinders. While the stock has seen a massive run-up, it’s backed by triple-digit earnings growth and a dominant position in the AI supply chain.

DraftKings Company Overview

Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) stock DraftKings is a leading digital sports entertainment, gaming, and sports betting company. The Boston, MA-based firm was created to “fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming, and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S. based, vertically integrated sports betting operators. With regulatory approval in 26 states and Washington, D.C., the multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technology powers sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, and the PGA Tour. Additionally, DKNG is an authorized gaming operator of the NBA MLB, and the official betting operator of the PGA Tour.

DraftKings Duopoly is Ending

Combined, DraftKings and FanDuel, which is part of Flutter Entertainment FLUT, dominate andcomprise nearly 2/3s of the U.S. online sports betting market. However, prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi have gained immense popularity and are likely to challenge the DKNG/FLUT duopoly, capturing market share and compressing margins. Although DKNG gross margins have bounced recently, they have compressed from a high of 47% in 2021 to 41% today.

Beyond rapidly increasing competition, tax risks are arising for DKNG. For instance, in New York, DKNG’s largest market by revenue, there is a proposal for a 51% tax, which would negatively impact profitability.

DKNG Falls Short of Wall Street Expectations

Wall Street is a game of expectations, and lately, DraftKings has fallen short. DKNG has missed Zacks Consensus Estimates for six consecutive quarters. Over the past 4 quarters, the company has missed Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates by a margin of 19.25%.

Meanwhile, several Wall Street analysts tracked by Zacks Investment Research have recently lowered EPS expectations for 2026 and 2027.

DKNG Technical: Relative Price Weakness & Bear Flag

Over the past year, DKNG shares have exhibited troubling relative price performance, plunging 29% while the S&P 500 has gained 26%.

Although DKNG shares have staged a four-week relief rally, they are wedging toward the declining 10-week moving average, an area where bears are likely to re-emerge. Additionally, selling volume (red bars) has dominated accumulation volume.



Bottom Line

With the emergence of new competition, DraftKings’ sports betting duopoly is coming to an end. Earnings expectations are trending lower, the technicals are deteriorating, and margins are likely to narrow.



Additional content:

Data Center Boom Drives Natural Gas Use: Will WMB, ENB & KMI Gain?

With the demand for data processing increasing due to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, data centers are facing unprecedented energy challenges. Natural gas is emerging as a pivotal solution in the power strategies of these facilities, offering the reliability, scalability and economic viability needed to support continuous and intensive data processing operations.



Integrating natural gas with renewable energy sources allows data centers to balance sustainability goals with operational efficiency, positioning natural gas as a cornerstone of the future energy landscape for this sector. Analysts and investors have noted that leading natural gas and oil pipeline companies are already addressing the rising electricity demand driven by AI-powered data centers on their recent earnings calls.

Major energy companies like The Williams Companies Inc., Enbridge Inc. and Kinder Morgan Inc. are well-positioned to benefit from this AI-driven trend.

Why AI Data Centers are Power-Hungry

AI data centers have become significant electricity consumers due to several key factors. Firstly, deep learning and other AI workloads require immense computational power. High-performance processors, such as graphics processing units and tensor processing units, are essential to handle the billions of calculations needed for training large neural networks. This computational intensity drives up electricity usage substantially.

Secondly, data storage systems, particularly those designed for high-speed access and redundancy, represent another major source of energy consumption. These storage systems are critical for rapidly retrieving and processing large datasets, but they also require substantial power to operate efficiently.

Finally, the heat generated by high-performance processors necessitates robust cooling systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures and avoid hardware damage. These cooling systems, while essential, add another layer of electricity consumption, further contributing to the overall energy demands of AI data centers.

Natural Gas Pipeline Players on the Radar

As the adoption of AI data centers accelerates, the electricity demand is expected to grow substantially, putting considerable pressure on existing transmission grids. To accommodate this rising demand, utilities may be compelled to invest in new natural gas power plants, which would increase the need for midstream infrastructure, such as expanded pipeline networks, to ensure a reliable supply of natural gas to these facilities. This dynamic could create new opportunities for investment in both power generation assets and the associated midstream infrastructure needed to support this growing energy consumption.

3 Midstream Stocks to Gain: WMB, KMI & ENB

Three midstream energy majors that investors should keep an eye on are The Williams Companies, Enbridge and Kinder Morgan. All the stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

WMB’s Massive Gas Network to Meet Data Center-Power Demand

The Williams Companies is focused on the expansion of its natural gas infrastructure to meet heightened energy demand from data centers. The company has a vast network of pipelines that can carry a significant proportion of natural gas consumed in the United States, and hence are also fueling data centers.

Data Center Boom Powers KMI’s Project Backlog

Kinder Morgan is experiencing a notable rise in natural gas demand, fueled by the expansion of data centers and AI applications. On the fourth-quarter 2025 call, KMI mentioned that it included slightly higher than $900 million in its project backlog, raising its total backlog to $10 billion. Of the total $10 billion, KMI mentioned that roughly 60% of this backlog is associated with meeting power demand, a proportion of which should be coming from the data centers.

Data Center Power Demand Driving ENB’s New Growth Opportunities

Enbridge expects strong growth opportunities from the rising demand for power from data centers. The company has mentioned 50 potential projects associated with data centers on its fourth-quarter 2025 call. ENB said the key developments that could get sanctioned by this year and next year will likely require up to 10 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

