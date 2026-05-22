Micron & 2 Other Momentum Stocks to Buy Now for Big Upside

Investors seeking exceptional returns should focus on Wall Street’s strongest momentum names. To identify stocks with continued upside potential, they can follow Richard Driehaus’s celebrated “buy high and sell higher” strategy, which earned him a place on Barron’s All-Century Team.

By applying the Driehaus strategy, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Murphy USA Inc. MUSA and Vertiv Holdings Co VRT have emerged as strong momentum plays and attractive buying opportunities.

A Deep Dive Into Richard Driehaus’s Winning Investment Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria when creating a portfolio in line with Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Research Wizard Screening Criteria:

To make the strategy more profitable, we have considered only those stocks that have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and a Momentum Score of A or B. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1, offer the best upside potential.

• Zacks Rank equal to #1

No matter whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

• Last 5-year average EPS growth rates above 2%

Strong EPS growth history ensures an improving business

• Trailing 12-month EPS growth greater than 0 and industry median

Higher EPS growth compared to the industry average indicates superior earnings performance

• Last four-quarter average EPS surprise greater than 5%

Solid EPS surprise history indicates better price performance

• Positive percentage change in 50-day moving average and relative strength over 4 weeks

Positive percentage change in the 50-day moving average and the relative strength signal uptrend

• Momentum Score equal to or less than B

A favorable momentum score indicates that it is ideal to capitalize on the momentum with the highest probability of success.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,743 stocks to only 19.

Here are three of the 19 stocks:

Micron Technology

Micron Technology develops and manufactures memory and storage products, serving markets across the United States, Asia, Europe, and other global regions. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for MU is 21.7%, on average (read more: Missed NVIDIA? This AI Stock Up 600%+ Could Be the Biggest 2026 Winner).

Murphy USA

Murphy USA markets retail fuel products and convenience store merchandise. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for MUSA is 16.6%, on average.

Vertiv

Vertiv supplies digital infrastructure solutions for data centers and communication networks globally. It has a Momentum Score of B. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for VRT is 14.7%, on average.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.