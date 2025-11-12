Micron & 2 More Profitable Strong Buy Stocks for Your Portfolio

Investors should target those companies that generate strong returns after accounting for all operating and non-operating expenses. Therefore, choosing a profitable company rather than one that is losing money is a smarter investment.

Here, we are applying accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. Among the various profitability ratios, we select the most practical and widely recognized metric to evaluate a firm’s bottom-line performance.

To that end, Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Vertiv Holdings Co VRT and Corning Incorporated GLW have been selected as the top picks due to their high net income ratios.

Net Income Ratio Explained

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 13.

Here are three of the 13 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Micron

Micron designs, manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The 12-month net profit margin of MU is 22.9%.

Vertiv

Vertiv provides critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks and industries globally. The 12-month net profit margin of VRT is 10.7%.

Corning

Corning engages in optical communications, display, environmental, specialty materials and life sciences. The 12-month net profit margin of GLW is 9.2%.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance.









