Micron: Powering Ahead

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) delivered outstanding fiscal Q1 results on December 20, which saw the stock soar 10.5% to close at $90.68 on Tuesday.

The semiconductor giant posted revenues of $7.69 billion, up 33.3% year-over-year. The rise in revenues was driven by an increase in momentum across its product portfolio.

Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO, commented on the revenue growth momentum, saying, “We are rapidly ramping our industry-leading 1α (1-alpha) DRAM and 176-layer NAND products and achieving excellent yields, and these products are now shipping across our major end markets.”

The company’s product portfolio includes DRAM, NOR, and NAND memory and storage products through its Micron and Crucial brands.

Micron’s DRAM revenues were 73% of its total revenues at $5.6 billion, a growth of 38% year-over-year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, bit shipments dropped in fiscal Q1 in the “mid-single-digit percentage range” while average selling prices (ASPs) also fell quarter-on-quarter in the “lower-single-digit percentage range.”

When it comes to Micron’s industry outlook for this year, the company’s management stated that it anticipates “DRAM industry bit demand growth to be in the low 20% range and industry NAND bit demand growth to be in the high 30% range.”

What’s more, the company expects DRAM demand next calendar year to be driven by rising data center server deployments, increasing shipments of 5G mobile, and strength in industrial and automotive markets.

When it comes to NAND revenues, in fiscal Q1, these revenues increased 19% year-over-year to $1.9 billion, comprising 24% of the company’s revenues.

In 2022, Micron estimates bit demand growth for DRAM to be in the “mid to high teens” and around 30% for NAND and expects a “healthy industry supply-demand balance.”

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers, ranked 67 among the Top Analysts on TipRanks, thinks Micron has “ample opportunity” to gain market share in solid state drives (SSDs) and the “ramp of MU's NVMe eSSDs will become a more visible incremental growth opportunity through 2022."

The analyst was positive about the company’s DRAM and NAND Flash growth prospects.

Furthermore, Rakers approved of the company’s average 103 days of inventory in fiscal Q1 that was pegged by the analyst as "normalized." The analyst defines normalized average days of inventory as that which falls in the 95 to 100 days range. The analyst was also upbeat about the generation of $671 million in free cash flows (FCF) in fiscal Q1.

As a result, the analyst reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $115 (26.8% upside) on the stock.

When it comes to analyst ratings, other analysts on the Street are bullish about the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 19 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average Micron Technology stock prediction of $107.83 implies upside potential of 18.9% to current levels.

