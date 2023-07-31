Micromobility submits bid for Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof

Adds background

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nasdaq-listed Micromobility.com MCOM.O said on Monday it had submitted a non-binding bid to acquire bankrupt Dutch electric bike maker VanMoof Amsterdam for an undisclosed sum.

Its initial non-binding bid was positively received and the company is now preparing to present its binding offer, it said in a statement. No financial details were given.

VanMoof was declared bankrupt on July 18. It has said that administrators are now considering whether it can sell assets and restructure to save the business.

VanMoof sold around 200,000 bikes for more than 2,000 euros ($2,250) each before going bankrupt, partly due to high maintenance costs.

With a sleek, simplistic design and a battery built into the frame, the bikes have become common on the streets of Amsterdam, where the company was founded in 2009.

