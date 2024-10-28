News & Insights

Micromem Technologies: Pioneering Change in Natural Gas Industry

October 28, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

Micromem Technologies (TSE:MRM) has released an update.

Micromem Technologies is gearing up for global field trials of its ARTRA unit, a cutting-edge automated sampler for the natural gas industry. The company is targeting a significant market opportunity with 12,000 gas wells in Europe and potentially over 100,000 globally. The trials are set to begin in early 2025, marking a pivotal step in Micromem’s strategy to revolutionize gas well operations.

