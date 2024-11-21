News & Insights

Microequities Passes All Resolutions at AGM 2024

November 21, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd. (AU:MAM) has released an update.

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting. Known for its focus on value-driven investments in industrial microcaps and small caps, the company continues to offer a range of funds for both wholesale and retail investors. This latest development underscores the company’s stability and ongoing commitment to its investment strategies.

