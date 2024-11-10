Microequities Announces On-Market Share Buy-Back

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd. (AU:MAM) has released an update.

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd. has announced an on-market buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, signaling a strategic move to potentially enhance shareholder value. By reducing the number of shares available in the market, the company aims to increase earnings per share and optimize capital management.

