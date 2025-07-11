MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Announces $200 Million Investment in Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Derivatives

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. invests $200 million in cryptocurrencies to enhance financial stability and explore blockchain technology.

Quiver AI Summary

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. has announced its investment of up to $200 million in Bitcoin and related cryptocurrency derivatives, with cumulative investment income reaching $34.02 million. The company, which holds $394 million in cash reserves, plans to use these funds for investments in various advanced technologies, including blockchain, quantum computing, and AI-powered augmented reality. This initiative signifies MicroCloud's strategic commitment to exploring the cryptocurrency market, aiming to enhance financial stability and growth potential through diversified investments. The firm is focused on accumulating valuable insights into the cryptocurrency market's dynamics and intends to maintain a prudent business strategy to boost profitability while generating long-term value for shareholders.

Potential Positives

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. has made a significant investment of up to $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives, showcasing its commitment to diversifying its asset portfolio.

As of July 11, the company reported a cumulative investment income of $34.02 million, indicating effective financial management and investment strategy.

With $394 million in cash reserves, the company is well-positioned to support technology development in cutting-edge fields, enhancing its long-term growth potential.

The investment in cryptocurrencies aims to strengthen the company's financial stability and resilience, while also gathering insights into market mechanisms and investment strategies for future operations.

Potential Negatives

Investing a significant portion of cash reserves ($200 million) in cryptocurrencies and derivatives may expose the company to high market volatility and risks associated with the cryptocurrency sector.

The company has not provided concrete plans or timelines for how the cryptocurrency investments will enhance financial stability or contribute to long-term growth, leaving stakeholders uncertain about the strategy's effectiveness.

FAQ

What recent investment did MicroCloud Hologram Inc. make?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. invested up to $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives.

How much cash reserves does MicroCloud hold?

The company currently holds approximately $394 million in cash reserves.

What is the cumulative investment income reported by HOLO?

As of July 11, 2025, HOLO's cumulative investment income reached $34.02 million.

What are HOLO's plans for their current cash reserves?

HOLO plans to allocate its $394 million reserves toward blockchain, quantum computing, and AI-powered AR technology development.

How does HOLO plan to enhance its financial stability?

HOLO aims to enhance financial stability through diversified investments in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency derivatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HOLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $HOLO stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,163 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,176

MORGAN STANLEY removed 73 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,404

CONCORD WEALTH PARTNERS removed 7 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 5 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164

Full Release



SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the "Company"), a technology service provider, they announced that they have purchased up to $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives. As of July 11, the cumulative investment income have reached $34.02 million. HOLO currently holds $394 million in cash reserves. The company plans to allocate these $394 million reserves toward derivatives and technology development in cutting-edge fields such as Bitcoin-related blockchain, quantum computing, quantum holography, and AI-powered AR. This move marks HOLO’s further exploration and practice in the cryptocurrency sector while also demonstrating its determination and strategic vision for future business expansion.





The purchased Bitcoin and its derivatives this time will be incorporated into HOLO’s capital reserve strategy, aiming to enhance the company’s financial stability and long-term growth potential through diversified investments. HOLO stated that purchasing Bitcoin and cryptocurrency derivatives is a key initiative in its exploration of the cryptocurrency market, helping it gain insights into market mechanisms, price fluctuations, and investment strategies. Through this plan, HOLO seeks to accumulate valuable experience for future business expansion and capital operations in the cryptocurrency sector.





The company currently holds approximately $394 million in cash reserves. The allocated funds of up to $200 million will primarily be used to invest in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies with significant market influence and growth potential, as well as related securities derivatives. These assets will become a crucial part of HOLO’s financial reserves, helping to enhance the diversity and risk resilience of its overall asset portfolio. Meanwhile, HOLO also announced that its cumulative investment income has now reached $34.02 million. This figure highlights HOLO’s commitment to maintaining a strong financial position while also striving to create long-term value for its shareholders. HOLO emphasized that it will continue to uphold a prudent business strategy, enhance profitability and market competitiveness, and generate greater returns for its shareholders.





About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.





MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud’s holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.mcholo.com/





Safe Harbor Statement





This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.





Contacts





MicroCloud Hologram Inc.





Email: IR@mcvrar.com



