MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Achieves Breakthrough in Quantum-Enhanced Imaging Technology

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the "Company"), a technology service provider, they announced significant progress in the field of quantum-enhanced imaging based on nonlocal effects. This achievement has not only been validated in a laboratory setting but has also demonstrated advantages over traditional imaging in practical technical implementations. Compared to conventional phase imaging systems, HOLO leverages quantum-enhanced holographic LiDAR based on time-frequency entanglement, achieving a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 40dB. The signal-to-noise ratio is widely applied in fields such as biology and communication technology, and in terms of imaging quality, it translates to clear, noise-free visuals. By utilizing the temporal correlation of photon pairs and integrating specialized scanning and optical collection components, HOLO enables imaging of non-reflective targets in noisy environments.





In LiDAR and other imaging applications, quantum illumination (QI) is regarded as a solution to address environmental noise. In theory, QI offers significant improvements compared to detection using coherent states. However, regardless of the methods employed so far, the experimental results of QI have not met theoretical expectations. For both QI and traditional coherent detection, the states used must maintain a stable phase, but in practice, achieving phase-locking of interacting waves is extremely challenging. HOLO successfully distinguishes targets from background noise in holographic LiDAR by leveraging quantum temporal correlations. By rotating measurements between time and frequency domains, it amplifies the uncertainty in the probe-reference time while preserving the same level of correlation. This makes it possible to fully exploit the probe-reference correlation to differentiate between the target and background noise. Uncorrelated noise far exceeds the detector's uncertainty range and can subsequently be filtered out within an appropriate time window, eliminating noise that no longer overlaps with the signal. Through this approach, the signal-to-noise ratio can be improved by up to 40dB compared to phase-insensitive traditional target detection using the same probe power. This method not only retains the ease of implementation characteristic of target detection schemes but also increases the tolerable noise power before detector saturation occurs.





HOLO first generates non-classical time-correlated photon pairs through femtosecond-pumped spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC). Among these, probe photons are emitted into the environment, while reference photons are stored locally. During the process of traveling to the target and returning, probe photons experience losses, reducing the expected number of photons in the probe beam. Environmental noise couples into the probe path during propagation. If the noise shares the same spectral/temporal distribution as the probe photons, applying anomalous dispersion to the probe/noise photons broadens their temporal distribution, decreasing the probability of detecting these photons within a finite time window. Simultaneously, an equal amount of normal dispersion is applied to the reference photons, also broadening their temporal distribution. Coincidence measurements are then performed on both paths. Due to the quantum correlation between the probe and reference photons, the dispersion effects cancel each other out, and the coincidence measurement results are as if the photons were unaffected by dispersion. The nonlocal dispersion cancellation enabled by entangled photons eliminates the impact of dispersion. In contrast, noise and reference photons exhibit only classical correlation, and the dispersion effect causes the coincidence peak to broaden. By selecting an appropriate time window, the probability of false coincidences between noise photons and reference photons can be reduced, while the probability of true coincidences between probe and reference photons remains largely unchanged, thereby achieving higher precision.





To enable the 3D holographic imaging functionality of holographic LiDAR, HOLO has designed a quantum holographic LiDAR device based on nonlocal effects, intended for use in conjunction with superconducting nanowire detectors coupled to single-mode fibers (SMF). Probe photons from the SPDC source are collimated onto a pair of galvanometer mirrors, which direct the probe photons toward the target object. A negative meniscus lens is employed to minimize angular deviation. In addition to the time delay between probe and reference photons, the constant speed of the probe photons allows for the resolution of the target’s depth phase information, enabling 3D holographic imaging.





HOLO’s quantum holographic LiDAR technology, based on nonlocal effects, effectively enhances the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of holographic LiDAR. A higher SNR corresponds to lower background noise, which in turn improves the performance and recognition capabilities of holographic LiDAR, making its applications more efficient and widespread.





About MicroCloud Hologram Inc.





MicroCloud is committed to providing leading holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. MicroCloud’s holographic technology services include high-precision holographic light detection and ranging (“LiDAR”) solutions, based on holographic technology, exclusive holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, breakthrough technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide reliable holographic advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”). MicroCloud also provides holographic digital twin technology services for customers and has built a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of MicroCloud’s holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. For more information, please visit http://ir.mcholo.com/





Safe Harbor Statement





This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic; financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of the holographic industry and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and current report on Form 6-K and its subsequent filings. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.





Contacts





MicroCloud Hologram Inc.





Email: IR@mcvrar.com



