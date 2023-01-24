MicroCloud Hologram Falls 22%

(RTTNews) - MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) shares are sliding more than 22 percent on Tuesday morning trade, after reaching the highest point yesterday. The shares have been on a bullish path since December end. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock.

Currently, shares are at $10.08, down 22.19 percent from the previous close of $12.96 on a volume of 1,508,455.

