Microchip's Hailo Buyout Strengthens Edge AI Ambitions: What's Ahead?

Microchip Technology MCHP announced on Friday (July 24) that it has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Hailo, a provider of accelerated edge AI processors, advanced vision processing solutions, robotics processors and comprehensive AI software flows. The deal, expected to be completed in the ongoing quarter, will significantly strengthen MCHP’s prospects in the fast-growing edge AI market.



Hailo’s dedicated AI accelerators, vision processors and software tools will expand Microchip’s processing portfolio beyond microcontrollers, microprocessors and FPGAs, enabling it to address compute-intensive AI workloads in robots, drones, smart cameras, industrial automation and embedded systems. Hailo-8, Hailo-10 and Hailo-15 support applications ranging from conventional computer vision to transformers, large language models, vision-language models and advanced video processing.



The acquisition complements Microchip’s strategic focus on AI at the edge, one of the five business pillars created under the company’s recent organizational realignment. Microchip has been increasing its exposure to secular growth areas, with megatrend-related products accounting for more than half of revenues. Adding Hailo’s power-efficient AI technology should accelerate MCHP’s expansion into high-performance edge processing while reducing its dependence on more cyclical traditional embedded semiconductor markets.



Hailo’s technology should enhance Microchip’s Total System Solutions strategy. The deal should also broaden Hailo’s commercial reach as it brings more than 100 existing customers and a developer community exceeding 10,000 users. Moreover, Hailo’s software ecosystem will complement Microchip’s growing AI development-tool portfolio. Microchip has already strengthened FPGA-based AI capabilities through the Neuronix AI Labs acquisition and VectorBlox 3.0, which uses sparse neural-network technology to improve inference efficiency on PolarFire FPGAs and SoCs.

MCHP Faces Tough Competition

Microchip faces significant competition from the likes of Texas Instruments TXN and Ambarella AMBA in the power-efficient edge AI market.



Texas Instruments rides on its broad analog and embedded processing portfolio, extensive manufacturing capacity and deep presence in industrial, automotive and data center markets. The company is benefiting from strong growth across industrial, automotive and embedded processing businesses and noted increasing demand driven by AI infrastructure, EVs and industrial automation. Texas Instruments’ investments in manufacturing capacity, diverse product portfolio and expanding embedded solutions enable it to capture design wins in power management, embedded controllers and edge computing applications.



Ambarella continues to strengthen its leadership in AI vision processors and edge inference. The company highlighted its comprehensive Edge AI platform with 12 AI SoCs, support for more than 200 AI model architectures and over 46 million cumulative Edge AI SoC shipments. Ambarella is also expanding into robotics, industrial automation, automotive safety and edge infrastructure while ramping next-generation 5nm and 2nm AI processors. AMBA’s emphasis on low-power AI inference, unified software platform, long-term customer agreements and growing robotics design wins are major growth drivers.

MCHP’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Microchip have appreciated 19% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 9.6%.

MCHP Stock’s Price Performance



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The MCHP stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month price/earnings of 22.76X compared with the broader sector’s 20.64X. Microchip has a Value Score of D.

MCHP’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microchip’s fiscal 2027 earnings is currently pegged at $3.14 per share, up by a nickel over the past 30 days, suggesting 91.46% growth from fiscal 2026’s reported figure.



Microchip currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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