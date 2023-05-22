Microchips are the New Oil: What That Means for Investors in Micron (MU)

Over the weekend, the Chinese government through its Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) declared that some products made by the U.S.’s biggest semiconductor company, Micron Technologies (MU), are insecure and, as such, "pose significant security risks to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain, affecting China's national security." They therefore banned them from use in major infrastructure projects in the country. Micron’s stock has dropped significantly in the premarket as a result, but is it really something to be concerned about, or should investors see any weakness as a buying opportunity?

The conventional wisdom is that this shows one of the dangers of doing business with China. Everything in the country is politicized, the logic goes, so forces other than the economic dictate success or failure. There may be some truth to that, but if we can detach ourselves from our inherent bias when it comes to arguments between nations, it seems to be more about the nature of the product than the nature of China.

Microchips are the new oil, a product without which countries will struggle to not only fulfill their potential, but even to advance at all. They are in almost everything electronic, from phones to refrigerators and beyond, and their importance continues to grow with each passing buzzword. "The internet of things," "smart" anything, and now anything with "AI" are all basically different trends and phrases that point to the same inescapable truth: the country that controls the semiconductor industry will control the world.

Little wonder, then, that the world’s two largest economies are maneuvering to gain that control. So, if chips are the new oil, what can investors learn from the history of that strategically important product?

From a negative perspective, the pursuit of oil has caused war and conflict, but that may be avoidable when it comes to microchips. Oil is a commodity found in the ground. Control of territory where it exists is therefore paramount, and territorial disputes lead to war. Semiconductors aren’t mined, however. They are based on technology and innovation that, in theory, knows no national boundaries. China’s latest move, as well as similar moves in the West to keep control of manufacturing here, are attempts to make those boundaries matter, but the fact that technology can be reverse-engineered suggests that those attempts are ultimately doomed.

That means that it is not which country that controls chip technology will win, but rather which company does so, and is able to continue to innovate and develop to produce more efficient products. That gives America and the West an edge, given that history has clearly shown that free market economies innovate far better than those controlled by governments. China, Russia, or whichever other nations want to grab a piece of the pie can copy existing products to do so, but as long as such innovation continues, they will always be one step behind.

The microchip industry is already massive, valued at around $500 billion, but is expected to double by around 2030. That leaves a lot of room for growth by companies like Micron, and as long as they continue to develop products and technologies that stay ahead of the curve, they will get at least their share of that growth over the next few years. And the oil industry has shown us that a product’s strategic importance and the disputes and restrictions that stem from that are no barrier to long-term profitability. Exxon Mobil's (XOM) stock, for example, sold for a split-adjusted price of approximately $0.50 in 1970 and is currently trading above $106. That is a decent return for shareholders, without even factoring in the stock’s typically high dividends.

Of course, Micron may not retain their strong position in the semiconductor industry for fifty years as XOM did in the oil business, but the history does suggest that setbacks as nations struggle for control of a strategic product or industry are just that: setbacks. They will, over time, be no barrier to massive growth. While there may be some short-term disruption ahead for Micron and others in the industry, from a long-term perspective, the dips in the stock that result look like opportunities more than danger signs.

