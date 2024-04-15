News & Insights

Microchip Tehnology Acquires Neuronix AI Labs To Enhance Intelligent Edge Solutions

(RTTNews) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Monday announced the acquisition of Neuronix AI Labs to expand its capabilities for power-efficient, AI-enabled edge solutions deployed on field programmable gate arrays. The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.

Microchip, a provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions, said the acquisition will enable to develop cost-effective, large-scale edge deployments of components designed for use in computer-vision applications. Neuronix AI Labs provides neural network sparsity optimization technology that enables a reduction in power, size and calculations for tasks.

The acquisition will allow non-FPGA designers to harness powerful parallel processing capabilities using industry-standard AI frameworks without requiring in-depth knowledge of FPGA design flow.

