Microchip Technology (XTRA:MCP) Price Target Decreased by 24.06% to 66.13

The average one-year price target for Microchip Technology (XTRA:MCP) has been revised to 66,13 € / share. This is a decrease of 24.06% from the prior estimate of 87,09 € dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51,58 € to a high of 80,43 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.37% from the latest reported closing price of 54,94 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microchip Technology. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCP is 0.28%, an increase of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.20% to 663,603K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 18,453K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,707K shares , representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCP by 87.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,363K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,998K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCP by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,650K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,268K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,943K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCP by 31.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,842K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,499K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCP by 29.70% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

