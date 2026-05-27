Microchip Technology Sees Demand Rebound, Margin Gains as Bookings Hit 4-Year High

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is seeing a broad-based recovery in demand and expects continued margin improvement as it ramps production and works down remaining underutilization costs, Chief Financial Officer Eric Bjornholt said at JPMorgan’s 54th Annual Technology and Media Communications Conference.

In a discussion hosted by JPMorgan semiconductor analyst Harlan Sur, Bjornholt said Microchip’s fiscal 2026, which ended in March, marked a significant turnaround for the company. He said revenue rose 35% from March 2025 to March 2026, while quarterly earnings per share increased from $0.11 to $0.57.

Bjornholt said the company also made progress reducing inventory, with inventory down by about $320 million from December 2024 to March 2026. He said Microchip is now ramping its factories to prevent inventory from falling too low as demand improves.

“Customer inventory is in a much better spot than what it was,” Bjornholt said. He added that distribution inventory has been corrected and that distributors need to restock as Microchip’s business grows.

Bookings Remain Strong as Recovery Broadens

Sur noted that Microchip had called the bottom of its business in the March quarter of last year, when bookings improved meaningfully, and that book-to-bill has remained above one since then. Bjornholt said the company is seeing restocking in distribution, where inventory levels are around 26 days and lower than they likely should be.

For direct customers, Bjornholt said the picture is more mixed, with some customers still working through inventory while others that had not purchased from Microchip for 12 to 18 months are returning.

Demand in Asia, including China, was particularly strong in the March quarter. Bjornholt said the recovery in the region was broad-based across end markets. He said many distributors in Asia are thinly capitalized and had reduced inventories sharply, creating a need to buy at least in line with end consumption.

Bjornholt also said sell-through activity strengthened across every geography last quarter and has continued into the current quarter. He said April bookings were the highest monthly bookings Microchip had seen in almost four years, and that the trend continued into May.

Company Holds Off on Broad Price Increases

Asked about pricing as some semiconductor peers raise prices in response to stronger demand and higher input costs, Bjornholt said Microchip is not currently considering a broad-based price increase.

“We’ve got a clear path to get to our gross margin target with where the cost structure is today,” he said.

Bjornholt said Microchip wants to regain market share and rebuild customer relationships after missteps in the prior cycle. However, he said the company may need to act if supply chain costs rise significantly.

Sur also asked whether higher memory prices are affecting customer build plans. Bjornholt said constraints in any component can prevent customers from completing full systems, which may lead some to ask Microchip to delay deliveries. He also said Microchip’s serial EEPROM business has picked up as others reallocate capacity, though he described that business as small.

AI, Data Center and Megatrends Remain Key Focus Areas

Microchip’s data center and compute market represented 18% of revenue last fiscal year, according to Sur, who asked about growth in AI-focused products. Bjornholt said Microchip has not yet broken out AI-related revenue separately but is working on a way to provide investors better insight.

He highlighted Microchip’s Data Center Solutions Business Unit and its PCIe Gen 6 product, which he said is on 3-nanometer technology from TSMC and provides power savings to customers. Bjornholt said the product is not yet shipping in volume production, with shipments expected to begin near the end of the current fiscal year and more significantly next fiscal year.

Microchip also continues to emphasize its “Total System Solution” strategy, which aims to attach more Microchip products to anchor products such as microcontrollers, microprocessors and FPGAs. Bjornholt said attach rates are likely similar to prior levels and growing modestly, supported by reference designs and sales team education.

On Microchip’s six megatrend focus areas — edge and IoT compute, data center, AI, sustainability, e-mobility and networking — Bjornholt said these areas now account for more than 50% of revenue. He said they remain high-growth areas, though he cautioned that as they become a larger part of the business, they likely cannot continue growing at twice the company’s overall rate.

FPGA and Manufacturing Strategy

Sur highlighted Microchip’s position as the No. 3 global FPGA supplier and its strength in aerospace and defense. Bjornholt said FPGA remains an important focus for the company, with opportunities beyond aerospace and defense in industrial applications.

Sajid Daudi, Microchip’s head of investor relations, said FPGA use cases are expanding in areas such as vision capture, smart agriculture and Industry 4.0 applications. He said those opportunities are still early but are beginning to gain momentum.

On manufacturing, Bjornholt said Microchip’s wafer output mix is expected to remain around 35% internal and 65% external over the coming years. He said faster-growing areas such as data center products, FPGAs and networking products are generally outsourced to external foundries, which could slightly reduce the internal share over time.

Bjornholt said Microchip manufactures products at 110 nanometers and above internally, while products at 90 nanometers and below use external foundry partners. On assembly and test, he said about 70% is done in-house in Thailand and the Philippines, and that percentage could inch up modestly over time.

Microchip has also abandoned its prior “China for China” strategy, Bjornholt said, citing tariff dynamics and China’s focus on the point of fabrication. He said the company is instead focused on providing cost-effective products that domestic China customers want to use.

Margins Improving, But Underutilization Charges Remain

Bjornholt reiterated Microchip’s long-term operating model targets of 65% gross margin and 40% operating margin. He said the company’s guidance for the current quarter calls for revenue to grow about 11% sequentially, with a gross margin target of 62.75%.

He said operating expenses remain above the company’s target, with the current-quarter forecast at about 29% compared with a 25% target. Still, he said Microchip sees a clear path toward its operating margin goal.

Bjornholt said underutilization charges should decline meaningfully but will not be fully eliminated by the end of the fiscal year. He said internal wafer fabs can only ramp by about 15% to 20% per quarter, and the company is adding production specialists, particularly in Oregon, to increase output.

“We will still have underutilization charges when we leave the fiscal year, but they will come down each quarter,” Bjornholt said.

He also said Microchip expects to end the June quarter with net leverage below three, calling that a good milestone as EBITDA improves.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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