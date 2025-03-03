Microchip Technology to Present at Raymond James 46th Annual Investors Conference on March 6, 2025

Microchip Technology will present at the Raymond James Investors Conference on March 6, 2025, showcasing its embedded control solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Microchip Technology Incorporated has announced that it will present at the Raymond James 46th Annual Investors Conference on March 6, 2025, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be made by Senior Vice President and CFO Eric Bjornholt, as well as Sajid Daudi, Head of Investor Relations. A live webcast of the event will be accessible through Microchip's website. The company emphasizes that any forward-looking statements will be accompanied by risk discussions in line with SEC filings, which are available for free from the SEC and commercial services. Microchip, headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is known for its embedded control solutions and serves a broad customer base across various industries. For further details, interested parties can visit their official website.

Potential Positives

Microchip Technology will present at a notable investors conference, highlighting its visibility and engagement with the investment community.

The participation of senior executives in the presentation demonstrates leadership commitment to transparency and investor relations.

The company's comprehensive product portfolio and customer base of approximately 112,000 customers underline its market presence and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion of forward-looking statements with risks highlighted may create uncertainties for investors regarding future performance.

The reliance on SEC filings for risk discussions might lead to a perception of lack of transparency in the press release itself.

Potential overemphasis on technical capabilities could distract from addressing current market challenges or financial performance, leading to investor concern.

FAQ

When is Microchip Technology presenting at the Raymond James Conference?

Microchip Technology will present on March 6, 2025, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

Who will represent Microchip Technology at the conference?

Mr. Eric Bjornholt and Mr. Sajid Daudi will represent the company at the conference.

How can I access the Microchip Technology webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.

What topics will be covered during the presentation?

The presentation will include forward-looking statements and a discussion of associated risks.

Where can I find Microchip's SEC filings?

Microchip's SEC filings are available for free at www.sec.gov or through commercial document retrieval services.

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that the Company will present at the Raymond James 46



th



Annual Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2025 at 9:50 a.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Eric Bjornholt, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Sajid Daudi, Head of Investor Relations. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Raymond James, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at



www.microchip.com



.





Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website (



www.sec.gov



) or from commercial document retrieval services.





Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve approximately 112,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at





www.microchip.com





.





INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:







Deborah Wussler ……… (480) 792-7373





